Breakfast for Everyone

Omnivores and those with restricted diets alike will find something delicious at the new Breakfast Caffe in Osage.

Morgantown’s newest hot spot for breakfast is The Breakfast Caffe, located just over the bridge at Star City. You can find all the eggs, grits, pancakes, french toast, and breakfast meats you hope for in a morning spot, plus hard-to-find buckwheat cakes, a huge selection of fresh-baked pastries, and coffee from beans roasted locally at Mountaineer Roasting. Best news for those on restricted diets: this diner also offers gluten-free and vegan versions of its morning delicacies.

We caught up with owner Paris Frich to learn more about her newest passion.

Q: What was your inspiration for The Breakfast Caffe?

Paris Frich: I’ve been in food service for 10 years working fast food to fine dining and everything in between. I’ve had to do everything from roll silverware, run a drive-thru, equipment maintenance and, above all, cook. I eventually was exhausted with the idea of doing all of that for someone else and not myself. So I decided to open a little diner. I wanted to not only offer a menu of my choosing, but a place where my employees feel appreciated. You cannot run an entire restaurant without a team, and I want my employees to understand that I value them.

Q: What were you doing prior to opening the restaurant?

PF: I was working at the Mountaineer Tap House, and I still do two nights a week there, as well as catering.

Q: The menu looks delicious—tell us what makes you different from other breakfast spots?

PF: Everything on the menu is carefully prepared by yours truly. The menu can also be modified as to how the guest would like something prepared. The biscuits, vegan sausage, vegan bacon, pancakes, buckwheat cakes, and sausage gravy are made fresh. I hold everything to extremely high standards.

Q: Tell us about your choice to provide vegan options.

PF: I am fully committed to providing something on my menu for everyone. Personally, I know people who are vegan or have a gluten allergy, and they tell me it is very difficult to find restaurants that provide menu items compatible with their dietary requirements. I created my restaurant to be a place everyone can go and feel welcome.

Q: How has the community responded?

PF: So far, everyone who has walked through my door has been wonderful. People seem excited about the fact we have a new little local breakfast place in Morgantown.

Q: What should we order first?

PF: I suppose that depends on what strikes your fancy. Everyone has loved the pancakes, and the sausage gravy is pretty good.

The Breakfast Caffe is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday—be sure to check out the daily special for something unique and memorable.

