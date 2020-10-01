You’ll find good coffee and home-cooked breakfast at Zeke’s Breakfast & Bakes.

photographed by Jordan Carter

Zeke’s Breakfast & Bakes opened quietly on September 21, but you can find it by the heavenly aroma coming from 456 High Street. Inside are freshly made bagels—plain, everything, jalapeno cheese—as well as buttermilk biscuits, almond bear claws, cinnamon rolls, and eclairs.

Zeke’s, named after a beloved Italian Greyhound, is brought to you by Grace Hutchens, owner and operator of Apothecary Ale House & Cafe and four-time winner of Best of Morgantown’s Best Bartender. So why is she serving up baked goods in addition to brews?

Well, it’s more than just baked goods, Hutchens explains. Zeke’s has a full breakfast menu: breakfast sandwiches of egg, cheese, and bacon or sausage on house-made bagels or Phoenix Bakery’s sourdough bread; breakfast tacos with scrambled eggs, black beans, potatoes, and grilled vegetables topped with salsa, queso fresco, and spicy chipotle sauce; BLTs. Then there’s the sage gravy, a vegetarian twist on sausage gravy. Pair that with one of their freshly baked buttermilk biscuits, and *chef’s kiss.*

“It was a niche we needed to fill,” Hutchens says. She ticks off familiar places where a quick breakfast or a weekend brunch can be had—but that’s it. “During the week, there was nowhere to get full breakfast.” She wants to build a little community just like they did at the Apothecary, “to help our downtown be even better.”

Zeke’s is guaranteed to make your morning better, too. Stop by any day of the week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m for good coffee and home-cooked breakfast.