Brawl Over These Sweet Treats

HomeGrown pizza offers Backyard Brawl–themed desserts for the upcoming game.

Courtesy of HomeGrown Pizza

Anticipation is building for this year’s Backyard Brawl. The return of the famed rivalry in 2022 after an 11-year hiatus set a Pittsburgh city record for attendance at a sporting event, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: more than 70,000 fans. And especially since Pitt won last year, this year’s game in Morgantown promises to be huge.

What better way to prepare for the big game than by pre-ordering tailgate goodies? HomeGrown Pizza, a multi-year Best of Morgantown Best Pizza winner, has Backyard Brawl treats available for pre-order.

Treats include mini pepperoni roll trays as well as cupcakes, cheesecakes, and Oreo truffles. Brawl-themed decorations include blue and gold icing and sprinkles as well as formations designed to bring a well-known rhyming Backyard Brawl epithet to mind. Customers can pre-order until Friday, September 8, and can pick up on Friday or Saturday, September 15 or 16. Treat yourself to one of their specialty pizzas, like the Kickin’ Chicken or the Mountaineer Caprese, while you’re at it.

The September 16 game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

