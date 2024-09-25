Bookish Behavior

Join the WV Living Book Club for its November meeting at The F.A.R.M.

Back in August, bibliophiles donned their favorite denim overalls and tied their red bandanas ’round their necks to join the WV LIVING BOOK CLUB as they discussed Rednecks: A Novel by Taylor Brown. Brown himself participated in the discussion, hanging out at The F.A.R.M. in Granville for an evening of deep conversation, authorial anecdotes, and a dive into the legacy of the Mine Wars. Conversation flowed as Brown answered questions and attendees shared their own connections to West Virginia’s mining culture.

With two meetings under their belts, the WV Living team is preparing for one more inspiring meeting to round off the year with a 2019 memoir from one of West Virginia’s finest. Don’t Tell’em You’re Cold: A Memoir of Poverty and Resilience is the story of Katherine P. Manley and her early life in our hills. Raised in the state’s southern coal camps, Manley takes us through the struggles of poverty and big dreams. Taking place in the shifting environment of the mid-twentieth century, told with all the love and care of a grown woman who made it, Manley’s story will find a home in the heart of any reader.

An award-winning educator, Manley will join the WV LIVING BOOK CLUB in person on November 6, 2024, to talk about her memoir of hard-learned lessons. It’s a conversation you won’t want to miss!

To register for the November 6 meeting, visit wvliving.com/book-club and select one of four options:

Register for free to participate in the online discussion event. Register to receive a copy of the book and participate in the online discussion. Register to receive a copy of the book and participate in person. Refreshments included. Register to participate in person. Refreshments included. Please note: This option does not include a copy of the book.

If you have to miss this quarter’s meeting but are still interested in checking out Manley’s book, pick a copy up for yourself at The F.A.R.M. in Granville or at one of the participating bookstore or library partners listed on the book club web page.











Interested in participating for the first time and want an idea of what to expect? Visit the WV Living Youtube channel to watch the recorded meeting at your convenience!

