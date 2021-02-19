BOM21 Video

It’s BOM’s 10th anniversary! Find out who’s the Best in Morgantown.

The 10th annual Best of Morgantown is here! Through BOM, Morgantown magazine highlights the best shopping, dining, recreation, services, and personalities in town. Readers nominated candidates in 101 categories from October 26-November 8, then choose their favorites in a final round that ran from November 30-December 20.

Because we couldn’t bring everyone together for our annual BOM party, we’re bringing the BOM winners to you! This year we rounded up our BOM Squad and here they are! In this video, we highlight more than 100 Morgantown businesses and captured our resilient business community supporting one another.

BOM Squad assemble!