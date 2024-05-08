Blue & Gold Mining Is Back—No Pickax Required

Support 34 local programs by shopping secondhand at this Saturday’s Blue & Gold Mine Sale.

Courtesy of The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties

Written by Jordan Pugh

Someone else’s trash may be your treasure. Turn the old into gold at this Saturday’s 18th annual Blue & Gold Mine Sale, hosted by The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties in partnership with WVU.

The Blue & Gold Mine Sale is a massive end-of-college-year rummage sale that takes up the entire Eastern Concourse of Milan Puskar Stadium. You can find treasures including clothes, furniture, office supplies, and home decor—just in time for a spring spruce.

All proceeds from the sale go to the WVU United Way Campaign. Those funds then get allocated to the community. In previous years, good works the Blue & Gold Mine Sale has supported include:

The Blue & Gold Mine Sale is one of the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties’ most well-rounded projects, says Director of Marketing and Communications Amanda Posey, because it really benefits everyone in some way. This year alone, The United Way is sponsoring 34 programs at 27 different agencies, so you’re making a difference in the community when you go out to shop this Saturday, May 11.

Shoppers can enter through the student gate, which is accessed from Willowdale Road. Get first looks at all the great finds for an entry fee of just $5 with the Early Bird Special from 7 to 9 a.m. General admission is free from 9 a.m. to noon. The event features a half-off sale from 4 to 6 p.m.—a new addition in 2022 that offers shoppers an extra chance to score an epic find.

