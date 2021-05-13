Blue and Gold Mine Sale Is Back

The United Way’s popular “yard” sale is happening this weekend in a new location.

courtesy of Blue and Gold Mine Sale

Volunteers have been busy sifting, sorting, and pricing for the past several days, preparing for one of the biggest “yard” sales in Morgantown. The 15th Blue and Gold Mine Sale is set for this weekend and will take place on the tennis courts adjacent to The Towers on the Evansdale Campus. Previous sales were held at Milan Puskar Stadium, but graduation ceremonies scheduled there this year necessitated a move to a new location. And after a year without the sale because of the pandemic, the UWMPC staff was determined to find a way.

“The Blue and Gold Mine Sale brings together the WVU student community as well as Morgantown locals in one of the biggest recycling efforts in the area,” says Servando Arredondo, UWMPC engagement manager. “Not only do we sell the items as part of a fundraiser to benefit the community, but we also work with our partner agencies to distribute items that don’t get sold to agencies. We’ve also built some amazing relationships with some local recycling organizations to dispose of anything that is left over.”

The nonprofit organization partners with the WVU Office of Sustainability to make the sale happen, and the good stuff goes quick. For a $5 entry fee, you can get in with other early birds at 7 a.m.—an hour and a half before the sale officially opens to the public. Admission after 8:30 a.m. is free. The address for your GPS: 356 Evansdale Drive, Morgantown.