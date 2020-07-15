Bleating Taxes

Assessor’s office goes high-tech with an online portal.

It’s that time of year again—time to self-report your tribe of goats, vehicle ownership, dogs that require a $3 tax, and other personal property you own as of July 1. This year you can save a stamp and do it online.

You can still use the paper method if you want to. But, if you prefer the convenience of online reporting, head to the Monongalia County Assessor’s Office website—assessor.org—and click on the link for Online Filing. Just, don’t do both.

Your assessments are due—either online or by paper—by October 1. And here’s another day to mark on the calendar: The last day to pay your property taxes without penalty is April 30. Don’t get caught in that gnarly list they run in the newspaper.

posted on June 16, 2020

written by Holly Thubron