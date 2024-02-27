Black Monongalians’ History Celebrated

A new exhibit at the Morgantown History Museum highlights all phases of local Black history.

Images courtesy of Morgantown History Museum

What was the first ice cream business in Monongalia County? It was Hunt’s Ice Cream Factory at the corner of Hough Street and Beechurst Avenue, known for its “Hokey Pokie” ice cream on a stick—and it was just one of 23 businesses started by John Hunt, an African American West Virginia entrepreneur in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

You can learn about the very enterprising Mr. Hunt and other Blacks who have played important roles in Morgantown and Monongalia County at the Black History Exhibit at the Morgantown History Museum, launched during this Black History Month and on display through May.

“From entrepreneurs and educators to veterans and community leaders, African Americans have been a part of Monongalia County since the very beginning,” says museum manager Jason Burns. “The Black History Exhibit features the lives of African Americans who helped lay the foundation of Mon County and celebrates the achievements of those who currently carry on their legacy.”

The story is told through displays in four galleries:

Settlement, Slavery, and the Civil War reveals the lives of African Americans during the turbulent formative years of the county.

Emancipation and Reconstruction gives voice to early African American entrepreneurs and other citizens through photos and artifacts.

The Shape of Separate but Equal shows the changes in education of African Americans over time and tells the stories of some of those involved in the process.

Modern Figures showcases African Americans who have been successful community leaders in their fields.

A timeline of people and events that shaped African American history in the county unifies the galleries.

Admission to the Morgantown History Museum, located at 175 Kirk Street, is always free. The museum is open Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. The exhibit runs through May 2024.

