Big Comedy This Weekend

The third annual Red Eye Comedy Fest showcases new talent and brings big names to town.

2023 Red Eye Comedy Festival, courtesy of Red Eye Comedy

Last spring’s second annual Red Eye Comedy Festival brought in some of the biggest comedy names that had ever been to Morgantown. The scene has gotten better still, says festival organizer, comedian, and general comedy culture promoter Cody Cannon.

“There are more people coming out and trying comedy at the open mics, which is so fun,” he says. “And I don’t have to work as hard to get people to come here—comedians are now reaching out to me and saying, ‘I hear such great things about West Virginia!’” That’s due, in large part, to his enthusiasm and talent as an event producer.

So this year’s Red Eye Comedy Festival is the biggest one yet. Tickets for the multiple venues are sold separately and range from $5 to $30 for individual shows—and some events are free.

Thursday, April 4 at Morgantown Art Bar

Doors at 5, show at 5:30: “There’s a kick-off show with some amazing local talent, and it’s headlined by this incredible woman from Atlanta, Amber Chandler,” Cannon says. Free.

Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8: Following opening acts by comedians from across the country, the hosts of the podcast Comics and Chronic will record a live discussion of the 1997 movie Batman & Robin. $10 at the door.

Ask about the after-party!

Friday, April 5 at 123 Pleasant Street

5 to 6:15 p.m.: Live comedy D&D campaign with Monster Monster. Free.

Doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7: “We have Beth Stelling, the biggest act I’ve ever booked,” says Cannon. “She’s been one of my favorites since I saw her special in 2019, Girl Daddy on HBO, and she just came out with a Netflix special, If You Didn’t Want Me Then. I’ll be surprised if this show doesn’t sell out—I’d definitely recommend buying tickets in advance.” $25

9:30 p.m: After-party with three bands: Tommy Thompson III and Randy from Morgantown and Massing from Huntington, West Virginia. Free for Beth Stelling ticket holders; $10 for just the music.

Saturday, April 6 at Morgantown Art Bar

Doors at 2 p.m., show at 2:30: After-brunch show with comedy, bingo, and prizes. $5 at the door.

Saturday, April 6 at The Co-Op

1:30 p.m. showcase: Joe Esch, Erica Wickam, Matt Saldanha, and Zakk Smith, hosted by Lawton Parnell

3:30 p.m.: A hot wings–eating comedy show in which comedians do 5-minute sets while eating increasingly hotter hot wings.

5 p.m. showcase: Curious Starks, Justin Powers, Angie Davis, and Dan Desmond, hosted by Lawton Parnell.

Two headliners cap off the festival. John F. O’Donnell has a one-man show in New York City, I’m on Lithium, a Comedic Journey about Bi-Polar Disorder, that’s getting rave reviews. “And the festival will be closed out by one of my all-time favorite comics, Dina Hashem,” says Cannon. She’s New York–based and just had her first special put on Amazon Prime, called Dark Little Whispers. She likes to play with dark subject matter, and she’s been one of my favorites since 2017 or 2018. Having these two comedians here is a real treat for me.”

All-day tickets $25 in advance, $30 day-of.

