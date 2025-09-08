Best of Morgantown 2026

The Original Best of Morgantown

Best of Morgantown is back! As the original hometown competition, BOM has been celebrating the people, places, and flavors that make our town unforgettable for 15 years.

From September 9 to 22, 2025, readers can nominate their favorites. Then, from November 10–25, the top nominees will return for the final voting round. Help us dish out honors in 101 categories, from dining and shopping to services and more by voting for your favorites daily.

Winners will be revealed in the February 2026 issue of Morgantown magazine. Being selected as a BOM winner is a huge honor for local businesses—recognition like this celebrates their hard work, brings new customers through the door, and shines a well-deserved spotlight on Morgantown’s standout gems.

So, pull up a booth, grab a ballot, and make your picks for Morgantown’s best—remember, you can vote once per category per day.

Questions about BOM? Check out our FAQ page.

Expand the groups and categories on the ballot below to Vote for your favorites.

Are you A Competitor? Use our free Best of Morgantown toolkit assets to rally your fans to vote for you.