Best of Morgantown 2020 – Services

Best Charity / Nonprofit

Pantry Plus More

Now-WVU student Roark Sizemore was a high school senior when, with retired guidance counselor Tom Bloom, he turned an idea of school-based pantries into reality. By spring 2016, two schools started pilot programs. Now, Pantry Plus More covers 12 schools across Monongalia County. Kids can shop for free for anything from non-perishable foods to school supplies to hygiene products. “Education is the way you can break out of poverty,” Sizemore says. “If a kid can’t take advantage of it because they’re hungry or they don’t have gym shoes, we want to help fix that.” The all-volunteer organization runs other events, too, such as Mobile Food Giveaways. At its heart, Pantry Plus More consists of a thriving community of people like Sizemore who want to help out their home state. Sizemore encourages anyone, especially young adults such as himself, to get involved. “We depend on the community to do the things we do and to provide for the students who use our services,” (pantryplusmore.org, @pantryplusmore on Facebook).

Best Graphic Design Services – TIE

Stewart Design

Established in 2013, Stewart Design specializes in bold logo design and branding and carries it through with design and production of high-quality print products, from business cards and brochures to banners and backdrops. It’s responsible for some of the most recognizable logos around Morgantown, including Crab Shack Caribba’s and Wamsley Cycles’, but it’s also earned a national reputation with frequent awards, including Readers’ Choice among the 2019 winners of the prestigious HOW Logo Design Awards (855.735.6467, stewartdesignllc.com, @stewartdesignllc on Facebook)

The Stick Co.

Established in 2007, The STICK Co. has done creative work for businesses all across town. STICK’s creative team can turn out everything from a memorable logo to an eye-popping vehicle or wall wrap—and all of the content and website services to make your images work for you and your brand. A digital division launched in 2019 added services like search engine optimization, social media, and videography (939 Canyon Road, 304.413.0100, thestickco.com, @thestickcompany on Facebook).

Best Accounting Office

Claudio & Company

Star City native Dominick Claudio studied accounting and finance at WVU, then worked with DonnellyBowland and Associates of Pittsburgh. He struck out on his own in 2016 with Claudio & Company. “Small business accounting and taxation is where I live and breathe—that’s usually companies with annual revenues under $15 million,” says Claudio. An owner himself of several small businesses, including Unique Consignment in Star City, he brings a personal understanding of the financial challenges small business owners face. As Claudio and his staff of six gain expertise, the company is expanding its offerings beyond accounting and taxation into small business development, “partnering with small business owners in their decision-making,” he says (151 Walnut Street, 304.381.2947, claudiocompany.com).

Best Day Spa

Tuscan Sun Spa & Salon

For relaxation, beauty, and wellness all under one roof, BOM voters choose Tuscan Sun Spa & Salon. Tuscan offers a comprehensive menu of hair and nails services as well as massages in a wide range of techniques. And check out the long list of medical spa services, including permanent makeup, CoolSculpting, and much more, all overseen by a nurse practitioner and registered nurse on staff. Relaxation starts the moment you step inside—check Facebook for tutorials, inspiration, and specials (401 Boyers Avenue, Star City, 304.296.1325, plus locations in Fairmont and Clarksburg; tuscanspaandsalon.com, @tuscansunspa on Facebook).

Best Construction Contractor

March-Westin Co.

Morgantown-headquartered MarchWestin Company is West Virginia’s largest building contractor. The company has completed more than 2,000 projects in six states since it was established 35 years ago, but it has an especially active hand in shaping the ever-changing face of Morgantown: A major recent project was the Aquatic and Track Center at Mylan Park, and current projects include the extensive Hazel Ruby McQuain Riverfront Park upgrades, to be completed in 2020, and construction of the new Mountaineer Station II parking garage on Van Voorhis Road. March-Westin operates under an Employee Stock Ownership Plan and employs 125 in Morgantown (360 Frontier Street, 304.599.4880, marchwestin.com, @marchwestinco on Facebook).

Best Architectural Office

Desmone Architects

Desmone Architects has been making clients’ visions a reality since 1958. Four years ago, the Pittsburgh-based firm established a satellite office in Morgantown. “We saw the opportunities that were going on here, and we’ve been really successful since we’ve joined the neighborhood,” says Principal Brad Frankhouser. The architecture and interior design firm prides itself both on caring for clients and on making sure employees have a positive, creative work environment. Browse the firm’s projects, and you’ll find anything from stunning private homes to state-ofthe-art business centers. The new storefronts and apartments popping up at 461 High Street are Desmone’s work, and the firm also had a hand in shaping the Leidos building at WestRidge Commerce Center, Mountain State Brewing Company’s Bridgeport restaurant, and more (265 High Street, 304.602.7880, desmone.com, @desmonearchitec on Facebook).

Best Landscaper

Biafore Landscape Development

Founded over half a century ago and still a family-run business today, Biafore Landscape Development creates artistic and functional landscaping throughout the region. Biafore’s team of architects, designers, and horticulturists has won multiple awards for residential and commercial design and installation, services that includes everything from turf management and ongoing maintenance to planting, irrigation, hardscaping, and lighting. Biafore Landscape Development is a multi-year BOM winner, and it’s easy to see why— browse the company’s extensive online portfolio to inspire the garden, patio, fire pit, or water feature of your dreams (500 Hartman Run Road, 304.594.3006, biafore.com, “Biafore Landscape Development” on Facebook).

Best Personal Trainer

Jessica Savage McHugh

As a mom, Jessica Savage McHugh realized she wanted to be around for her kids for as long as she can. “Statistically speaking, I had everything against me: a family history of diabetes and heart disease, plus living in the most obese state.” That started her on a personal fitness journey that is now benefiting others.

McHugh started out doing POP Pilates YouTube workouts. “It’s very dance-inspired, and it was the first exercise I ever did that I wasn’t just waiting for it to be over—I wanted to finish,” she says. She got certified as an instructor in August 2017 and started teaching at Champion Training Academy, and quickly came to want her own studio. One bungee course in Charleston, West Virginia, persuaded her that that was the right way to go, and hammocks hanging there for aerial yoga planted that idea in her mind, too.

It all happened fast after that: She was certified to lead classes on bungee cords in January 2018, she says, then became a Certified Public Trainer in February, was certified as an AntiGravity Aerial Fitness teacher in March, and opened Soar Fitness Studio in April.

Two years in, she’s teaching as many as seven classes a day. And she’s having fun. “I have such a community around me, mostly women of all different ages and walks of life, and I don’t only help them—they help me,” she says (729 Fairmont Road, Westover, @soarfitnessstudio on Facebook).

Close Runner-Up

Mikki Pauley

330 Scott Avenue, warriorbody.fit, @warriorbodytraining on Facebook

Best Laundromat – TIE

Miller’s Laundry

Lots of washers and dryers, a hand-crank wringer, plenty of carts and clothes-folding table space, food and drink vending machines, and video games. The location is central to everything. Not finding room? There’s more free parking and a lower level out back with more of everything.

2753 University Avenue

The Laundry

Fast, efficient washers and dryers in a clean and safe environment with a coinless-pay option—that’s how The Laundry promotes its services. There’s a wash and fold service, too—including stain treatment and sock matching—and pick-up and delivery for orders over 20 pounds (441 Brockway Avenue, 304.241.5616, thedirtycomeclean.com, @thedirtycomeclean on Facebook).

Best Mani / Pedi

House of Hair

When it’s time for a nail refresh, Morgantown residents have plenty of options. So it says a lot that Morgantown readers chose House of Hair, which just opened in March 2019, as BOM20’s Best Mani/Pedi.

“Elah Harlow-Smith does our nails, and she’s extremely talented,” says salon owner Sarah Spencer. “Her nail art is awesome, and she’s really good with her clients and giving them their Pinterest dreams.” Harlow-Smith has appeared twice in NAILS Magazine. She has also developed her own pedicures, incorporating Epsom salts and doTERRA essential oils—you do you, but we want to try the one that’s pronounced “Elahhhhh,” (3041 University Avenue, 304.381.4868, houseofhairwv.com, @houseofhairwv on Facebook).

Best Photographer

Lauren Webster Photography

Family documentary photographer Lauren Webster has always loved learning about her family’s heritage and reliving memories through old photographs. Having children deepened her passion for getting it down—but not all tidied up and posed in the studio. “I photograph mundane, messy, exhausting moments, because I know the harsh reality is that I’ll never get those moments back,” she says. The days of no sleep and loads of laundry and dishes that never seem to slow down will come to an end, she realizes, and storytelling through photographs is her way of holding on to those memories. “The beautiful chaos of life is something you’ll want to remember the rest of your life,” she says. “I hope that my family and my clients can look back at the photos I’ve taken for years to come with smiles on their faces and stories to tell.”

Clients appreciate Webster’s eye for moments that are both mundane and priceless. “I now get to forever remember the bouncy curls my daughter has when she runs through the yard and my son’s serene facial expression when he is alone with his thoughts,” one client wrote in a testimonial.

“Lauren is just the sweetest and goes along with whatever goofy fun your Tiny Human comes up with,” wrote another. “These typical moments in our daily routine we never want to forget … and now we will have a beautiful, artistic record of forever,” (304.680.5190, laurenwebsterphotography.com).

Best Veterinary Clinic

Hillcrest Veterinary Clinic

Hillcrest Veterinary Clinic is mutts about its patients. Clinic staff provide compassionate care for small animals, cats, and dogs in a friendly and caring environment. With Hillcrest’s Fear Free initiative, your beloved animal will never have to worry about going to the vet again.

This full-service clinic offers everything from routine checkups and dental and surgical services to in-house boarding, and even home visits for owners who have multiple pets or pets that don’t like to travel. Are you a new pet owner? The helpful staff will provide tips and tricks to keep your animal happy and healthy. And with training classes like Puppy Kindergarten and Real World Obedience, you’ll have the smartest dog on the block (3083 Point Marion Road, 304.292.6933, hillcrestveterinaryclinic.com, @hillcrestvetwv on Facebook).

Best Bank

Clear Mountain Bank

Personal service and investment in the community—Clear Mountain Bank is everything one expects from a community bank, plus the full range of banking services. The Preston County–based institution has been helping families and businesses in the region grow for well over a century. With branches from Bridgeport, West Virginia, to Oakland, Maryland, including five in Morgantown, it’s never far away.

Best Law Office

Seamon Law Offices

When we say we’ll plan for our estate “one day,” most of us never really think that one day will ever be today. That is, until life catches us underprepared. Seamon Law Offices helps West Virginians prepare for life’s surprises with estate planning, so its clients can have the peace of mind that comes with knowing their assets are protected. The attorneys lend their expertise for anything from wills and the probate process to durable power of attorney and medical documents (2101 About Town Place, 304.554.2900, seamonlawoffices.com, @seamonlaw on Facebook).

Best Interior Designer

Caitlin Furbee

WVU interior design grad Caitlin Furbee took a leap of faith 5 years ago and left her interior design job in northern Virginia to return to Morgantown. Wells Home Furnishings opened its showroom soon after, and she’s been with them ever since.

Furbee prides herself on bringing clients’ visions to reality. “My passion is helping my customers determine their own personal style,” she says. “My goal is always to transform my client’s house into a home, and understanding their vision is the foundation for that process. Making my clients fall in love with their homes is what really drives me to be at my best every day.”

Not sure you can afford a designer? Think again: Furbee’s basic service through Wells—a home visit to take photographs and measurements, followed by a suggested design concept—is just $70, refundable with purchase (1040 Fairmont Road, Westover, 304.322.2129, wellshome.com, @wellshomefurnishings on Facebook).

Best Insurance Agency

Heritage Insurance Agency

Heritage Insurance Agency is a locally owned, familyoperated business that treats its clients like they’re part of the family, too. In fact, when Chris Boyles picks up the phone, he says he knows more often than not which of his clients is calling just by their voice. Boyles has more than 34 years of insurance experience and works hard to make sure customers get the coverage plans that best suit their lives and budgets. He and his wife, Lisa Boyles—who also has more than three decades of insurance sales and service experience—started Heritage Insurance Agency in 1996. “We’re empathetic to our clients’ situations, and we listen when they have problems and concerns,” Lisa Boyles says. “That makes it easier to help them and pick a package that’s just right for them.”

Now, the company also includes the couple’s two adult children: insurance agent and sales professional Clark Boyles, and marketing specialist Morgan Boyles. Assistant Joyce Adkinson also lends her hand to help keep the office running smoothly. “We have a relationship with each of our clients,” Boyles says. “Continuing to build community and relationships is our focus and our goal,” (101 Holland Avenue, Westover, 304.292.4080, heritageagencywv.com).

Best Barbershop

Classic Cutz

Whether it’s a precision fade you’re looking for, a trim for that unruly beard, or a simple tidy-up of your signature crew cut, Classic Cutz will send you out looking sharp. Owner Bilal “Al” Adams is a talented barber, but one of his most noticeable qualities after that is his gratitude. Adams continually expresses appreciation for the people around him. So while Classic Cutz is definitely hip, it’s also relaxed and friendly—a great community. The shop’s $10 Wednesdays are the best deal around (217 and 219 Wall Street, 304.241.1790; 2001 University Avenue, 304.381.2483; classiccutzwv.com, @classiccutzwv on Facebook).

Best Hair Salon

Tonique’s Trilogy

Tonique’s Trilogy celebrates 20 years this year at its comfortable, funky salon in a historic home right downtown. “It’s really important to me that people feel comfortable when they come in,” says Beth Clark, owner since 2013. The salon is particularly known for color; more than half of its 12 stylists are certified master colorists, and continuing education, both in the salon and at trainings across the nation, keeps them current with the latest trends and techniques. Lash services are a recent addition to the salon’s services.

As creatives, Tonique’s stylists enjoy supporting Morgantown artists—both during Main Street Morgantown’s warm-season monthly Arts Walks and, in December, at an Art & Holiday Shopping Soiree.

In 2020, Tonique’s will open a second salon in Westover with the same services plus skin care. Watch Facebook for the grand opening and 20-year celebration (130 Fayette Street, 304.291.4050, toniquestrilogy.com, @toniquestrilogy on Facebook).

Best Martial Arts Studio

Ground Zero Fighting Systems

Ground Zero Fighting Systems has a long history in combat sports in town. Training since the mid-’90s with the West Virginia Martial Arts Association, GZFS owners Don Cunanan, Phil Davis, and Joshua Fowler went independent a decade ago with this school at the Mountaineer Mall.

Unlike traditional martial arts, combat sports offer practical training for real-world confrontations. GZFS’s dozen trainers’ disciplines include:

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu A grappling art focused mainly on ground fighting. GZFS trainers mix traditional wrestling in so students can find dominance on their feet, too.

Muay Thai Traditional Thai boxing that incorporates knees, elbows, clinch fighting, and take-downs.

Traditional Western boxing A modern weapons program is based around Filipino martial arts: sticks, knives, and handguns combined with empty-hand self-defense.

GZFS trainers and students test their skills through competition. In November 2019, GZFS placed 1st in one division and 2nd overall at the Western Pennsylvania State Grappling Championships.

Members are welcomed as young as age 6. “The atmosphere is very different from what you find in a lot of martial arts schools,” Fowler says. “We’re competitive without being jerks. The group of people that we attract becomes its own family of friends,” ( 5000 Green Bag Road, 304.290.0615, teamgzfs.com, “Ground Zero Fighting Systems” on Facebook).

Best Massage

Spa Roma

A longtime favorite Morgantown pampering destination, Spa Roma offers massages in soothing and therapeutic styles that include Swedish, deep tissue, stone therapy, and foot reflexology. Enhance the benefit with aromatherapy and Decléor add-ons. Clients especially love Spa Roma’s elegant setting and dedicated customer service. Treat your expecting friend to a pregnancy massage—or go for a relaxing couples experience (170 Lakeview Drive, 304.594.9782, sparoma.com, @sparomawv on Facebook).

Best Car Dealership

Joe Romeo’s I-79 Honda

Living in the mountains of West Virginia demands a trusty, dependable car. And Joe Romeo’s I-79 Honda has a lot full of them. Whether you’re looking for a car or an SUV, new or pre-owned, the friendly, expert staff will help you find the ride of your dreams. In fact, the business isn’t just family-owned and operated—it treats its customers like family, too (6100 Nancy D. Drive, Westover, 304.943.7600, i79honda.com, @i79honda on Facebook).

Best Real Estate Agency

J.S. Walker Associates

J.S. Walker returns for its 8th year as Best Real Estate Agency. But its legacy in Morgantown began more than four decades ago. Since then, the agency has cultivated a knack for selling single-family homes throughout the area. The realtors’ expertise doesn’t end there. J.S. Walker also lends its experience to commercial sales and leasing, property management and appraisal, and the sale of vacant lots (148 Fayette Street, 304.296.0074, jswalker.com, “J.S. Walker Associates, Inc.” on Facebook).

Best Childcare Center

Morgantown Early Learning Facility

Opened more than 35 years ago, Morgantown Early Learning Facility has long been a trusted child care provider at its original site on Scott Avenue for ages 2 through pre-K. Its newer second site, off of Green Bag Road, offers before- and after-school, no-school day, and summer programs for elementary students through age 12, with transportation to and from Cheat Lake, Eastwood, Mountainview, and Ridgedale elementary schools. Days at Morgantown ELF include structured play and age-appropriate curricula that get kids’ minds working while they’re having fun—pre-K activities, for example, include everything from art and music to science and computers as well as instruction in Spanish and sign language. Meals are prepared in-house from fresh ingredients and tailored to special dietary needs, and a low child-to-staff ratio allows for individualized attention (302 Scott Avenue, 304.291.5845; 72 Distributor Drive, 304.241.3632; morgantownelf.com, @morgantownelf on Facebook).

Best Hotel

Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place

The standard in town for modern lodging elegance, the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place is the go-to venue for college parents in town for the weekend and visitors enjoying our restaurants, theater events, and recreational amenities. It’s also a favorite for organizers of major, multi-day conferences: This Marriott was named a Readers’ Choice top meeting site in the South in ConventionSouth’s 2019 online poll of meeting professionals from across the United States. Meeting organizers like the hotel’s

70,000-plus square feet of flexibly configured event space

up-to-date conference services

207 guest rooms and suites with up-to-date amenities

stylish, yet comfortable Bourbon Prime bar and restaurant

state-of-the-art fitness center, and

Olexa Spa & Salon

The Marriott at Waterfront Place is a true landmark in Morgantown hospitality (2 Waterfront Place, 304.296.1700, marriott.com/mgwmc).

Best House Cleaning Service

All Kinds of Clean

When Allison Kell and her business partner parted ways a few years ago, Kell worked hard to build a cleaning business from the ground up. Now, All Kinds of Clean celebrates its first BOM victory. Kell and five employees strive to keep residential and commercial buildings spick and span for their residents. Seeing the fruits of her labor as a messy space transforms into a clean one is rewarding, Kell says. “I know how hard it is to have a family, clean your house, and get things done while also trying to spend time with your loved ones,” she says. “Knowing that I can give people that time to spend with family and friends makes it worthwhile,” (703.801.6009, @allkindsofclean on Facebook).

Best Dry Cleaner

Massulo’s Cleaners

When a single family can keep a business going for over 90 years—and when they win BOM nine years running—they must be doing things right. Started in 1925 and run by a third generation of Cerones since 2012, Massullo’s Cleaners & Tailors earns its loyal following. Enjoy the convenient and free on-site parking at its distinctive shop on High Street—or use the drop-off and pickup location at Suncrest Towne Centre (447 High Street, 304.296.5210; 1068 Suncrest Towne Centre Drive, 304.225.5210).

Best Caterer

Madeleine Marie’s Catering

Morgantown has a long, affectionate relationship with American Culinary Federation– certified executive chef Tommy Thompson and his wife, Tasia—many miss their downtown restaurants Madeleine’s and Golden Finch and remember the Foxfire Restaurant they managed at Heston Farm Winery in Fairmont. Back in Morgantown since 2018 with Madeleine Marie’s Catering, their history here has quickly gotten them voted Best Caterer.

“We specialize in tailored, handcrafted menus for each event,” says Tasia. “Come to us with your theme, your style, your location—it could be Mardi Gras, vegetarian, the botanic garden in summer, Dorsey’s Knob in winter—and we create it.” Tasia prides herself in hearing clients’ wishes and in showing up not just to serve food, but to help make sure every event succeeds (260 Green Street, 304.685.0516, madeleinemaries.com, @madeleinemariescateringcarryout on Facebook).