Belly Up to the Bar

Wet your whistle at these BOM25 Best Neighborhood Bars.

Photographed by Carla Witt Ford

It’s a thirsty summer, so pull up a bar stool—these are the Best of Morgantown Best Neighborhood Bars for 2025.

No. 5

Photographed by Nikki Bowman Mills

With a satisfying beer list and bar food menu, screens in all directions, and free parking at a convenient location in Suncrest, it’s no surprise that Morgantown’s longtime favorite sports bar—winning BOM Best Sports Bar for 13 years in a row—is also a top neighborhood spot.

No. 4

Photographed by Carla Witt Ford

This 1949 watering hole has deep roots in First Ward, but it’s popular with people from all over town who walk the trails at White Park and use the nearby ballparks and ice arena. Expect frequent live music, a dependable beer list, and a pub menu with character.

No. 3

Image Courtesy of Apothecary Ale House

Offering the BOM Best Beer Selection year after year isn’t Apothecary’s only draw. Bartenders who know the beer list inside and out and a comfortable beer garden—umbrellas when it’s sunny, fire pit when it’s chilly—quickly turn first-time visitors to this downtown bar into loyal fans.

No. 2

Photographed by Carla Witt Ford

An iconic Morgantown experience, Mario’s has been serving up frothy “fishbowls” for thirsty Woodburners since the mid-20th century and often wins BOM Best Neighborhood Bar. There’s a full bar menu, too—we recommend the wings.

No. 1

Photographed by Nikki Bowman Mills

Morgantown readers ranked the oldest bar in town the Best Neighborhood Bar for a fifth time in 2025. The beer list at Gene’s spans the tastes of its Greenmont working class and graduate student regulars, and so do the bands that play from time to time. Say hello to the popular longtime Irish bartender, Lucy, and order a hot dog—now you’re a regular, too.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN