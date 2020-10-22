Behold the “COVID” Tree

This common tree’s berry bears a close resemblance to a certain headline-stealing virus—and it makes a delicious jam.

photographed by Carla Witt Ford

DISCLAIMER: It’s never a good idea to make light of a serious pandemic, and that isn’t our intention here. But we couldn’t pass up, and thought you might enjoy, a silly comparison between a tree berry and the burned-into-our-brains-by-now imagery of a single COVID-19 virion. We also want to make ourselves useful, so we’re providing something fun to do safely at home if you’re lucky enough to have access to these berries.

What this picture isn’t: A single COVID-19 virion.

What this picture is: An amazing berry from the kousa dogwood tree prevalent throughout our area. The berries ripen in the fall and are choice treats of many woodland creatures, offering a taste similar to mango or persimmon. You have to admit the berries look a lot like the image of the virus embraced and overused by media outlets the world over.

A New South Media staff member harvested a large batch of berries recently and tried her hand at Kousa Berry Jam. If you have easy access to fruit, we thought you might enjoy a weekend jam session, too.

Kousa Berry Jam (aka COVID Jam)

4 cups ripe kousa fruit, whole, packed

1½ cups water

6 cups sugar

1 packet powdered pectin for 2 quarts

½ teaspoon cinnamon

4 cloves

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Set fruit and water to boil in a large saucepan over high heat. When it reaches a boil, turn the heat down. Mix sugar and pectin powder together in a bowl, then pour into fruit mixture; stir until sugar and pectin powder are fully incorporated. Add spices and vanilla. Bring the temperature back up to a hard boil for one minute more. Caution: boil no more than a minute, or it won’t set.

Strain fruit mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a large bowl and press on the fruit solids to remove as much liquid as you can. Ladle jam liquid into four sterilized 8-ounce canning jars. As you fill each jar, wipe the rim with a clean, moist cloth kitchen towel and twist the lids just into place.

As the jars cool, continue to gently tighten the lids. Some jars may seal on their own by popping, but it’s wise to give them a 15-minute water bath to seal them well. Be sure to refrigerate and use any jars that do not seal. Cool on the counter for 30 minutes before storing.

The berries seem to change quickly after picking, so you may want to freeze them unless you’re making the jam right away. And we found the flavor finishes a little bitter—you may want to experiment with it on crackers, pancakes, or ice cream. Let us know how yours turns out!