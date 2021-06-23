Beer With a View

A Wharf District restaurant opens a biergarten for all to enjoy.

Image courtesy of River Birch Cafe

An epic place to drink a cold beer quietly arrived in Morgantown this month. River Birch Cafe opened up its rooftop biergarten on June 10 and the view is hands-down one of the best in town, rising high above the Wharf District on the banks of the Mighty Mon River. There isn’t another space quite like it around.

Head to the roof Thursdays through Sundays starting at 5 p.m., but know the space is weather dependent. Sip on a growing collection of local craft beers, house wines, or one of the creative mocktails on the menu like the Horchata ColdBrew—a delightful mix of rice milk, vanilla, cinnamon, and Quantum Bean Relativity cold brew coffee.

The biergarten also offers small plates for snacking. The watermelon gazpacho and BBQ Pork Tacos sound like the perfect pairing for sipping a cold one under the summer sun. Make plans to check out the new space this weekend.

