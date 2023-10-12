Beautiful Things Abound at the Fall Festival

The season of change is the best time to switch up your go-to pieces and products.

The Fall Festival prides itself on offering high-quality, original art and designs in every form, from fashionable accessories and apparel to gourmet sweets and treats that are almost too pretty to eat. Whether you’re shopping early for the holidays or filling in your fall wardrobe with something special, this collective of over 45 vendors will have something for everyone on October 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mylan Park’s Mon County Center.

Shapelessflame In the wild, wonderful mountains of Appalachia, nothing screams fashion-forward quite like cryptids and critters. Natalie Kovacs, a cartoonist and illustrator from eastern Ohio, is the design genius behind Shapelessflame’s irreverent and relatable work. If you’re gearing up for a hike or passing through a portal to another dimension, Kovacs’ “You Can Sit With Us” t-shirt is the perfect fit for your fall wardrobe. Snag one online now or stop by their booth to grab a tee and some otherworldly art.









Honey & Harvest Design Co. When the last golden leaf falls, these fabulous floral designs by Honey and Harvest Design Co. will get you through until fresh spring blooms return. Taylor Swift specializes in earrings and ornaments adorned with sculpted flowers and simple shapes. Every pair is “carefully and prayerfully” handcrafted, with 10% of sales supporting various ministries here in Appalachia. You can pre-order designs on Etsy now and pick them up at the Fall Festival, or get them early and wear them to the market instead.

The Queen of Arts: Curiosities by Adrienne Summertime leaves transform into colorful fall foliage in a similar fashion to Adrienne Galloway’s upcycled jewelry that repurposes broken bobbles and bits into intricate accessories for your favorite frocks. She uses vintage china, antique watch parts, and other found objects for all of her designs. By preserving the beauty of damaged and discarded things, The Queen of Arts gives them a story from modern times. Follow her on Instagram to see what she’s preparing to showcase at the Fall Festival.

Perfectly Pink Seamlessly transition your summer skincare routine for fall and winter weather with Lyndsey Pinkerton’s magical small-batch skin potions. Check out the latest Hocus Pocus line, including the sweet and citrusy Shower Frosting. This bewitching body wash, exfoliant, and moisturizer is loaded with nourishing castor oil, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E oil fit for the most sensitive skin. Keep your outer layer soft and silky smooth by shopping small at their booth or buy online today!









Sun Spirit Styling Secondhand clothing never goes out of fashion when you have stylists like Darryan Ward spicing up your wardrobe with her favorite finds. Sun Spirit Styling is your best kept secret to sustainable looks all year round. Ward is putting together a groovy collection of comfy threads from her thrifting adventures as part of Sun Moon Apparel, owned by Kait Glaspell. Stop by her booth to find your own new-to-you outfit, or ask Ward to help you style a few new looks for fall.

