Do some good in your community this holiday season.

The 2020 holiday season will look a little different for everyone this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still spread some (socially distanced) Christmas cheer. The Be a Santa to a Senior program hopes to ensure that, even with COVID-19 restrictions, no senior in Monongalia and Preston counties has to have a blue Christmas in 2020.

Home Instead Senior Care organizes the program to make sure local senior citizens’ holidays are joyous and hopeful occasions. “The program spreads cheer to those who oftentimes feel lonely and isolated during this time of year,” says Morgantown’s Be a Santa to a Senior program coordinator, Monica Everly.











Here’s how you can spread joy to local seniors this year:

Head to a participating Be a Santa to a Senior location. They include:

the Home Instead Senior Care office at University Town Centre; Friendly Nails in Evansdale and Sabraton; Walgreens on Chestnut Ridge Road in Morgantown; Clear Mountain Bank in Morgantown; The Mountaineer Mall; The Westside Senior Center in Westover; Walgreens on Fairmont Road in Westover; Kingdom EMC Church in Westover; and more locations here and in Preston County—call 304.301.3987 for more.



2. Remove a bulb with a senior’s gift requests from the tree at the participating location.

3. Purchase the gifts listed on the bulb.

4. Place the bulb and unwrapped gifts together at the designated drop-off location.

More than 300 seniors in Monongalia County and more than 30 in Preston County are hoping to receive gifts this Christmas from the Be a Santa to a Senior program. Your gift will make someone’s holiday bright.