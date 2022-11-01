Barn Gone Wild

Christmas at the Barn outside Masontown is back.

Images courtesy of Christmas at the Barn

Celebrating its 27th anniversary, Christmas at the Barn is bringing holiday magic to its patrons again this year. This beloved event showcases a variety of artisans and vendors brimming with Christmas spirit and ready to help you find that perfect gift. Head to the barn outside Masontown—just a half hour from Morgantown, in Preston County—Thursday through Saturday, November 3–5, or Sunday, November 6, to see what goods, treats, and creations you may discover.

Whether we’re bringing it to your attention for the very first time or you’ve been waiting since last fall to head that way again, here’s what you need to know about this year’s Christmas at the Barn:

Are you bringing the kiddos along, or do you have something you need to ask Santa? Drop in on Saturday to see the jolly man in person from 2 to 4 p.m. He’s got his list that he’s checking twice. What’s on yours?

That same evening, keep an ear out for your favorite Christmas melodies—carolers from Montani Cantanti will be roaming the grounds and performing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Although B R Farm can easily be confused for a picturesque Christmas village come November, it’s a working farm—so keep Fido at home unless he’s a service animal. Maybe bring him back a treat instead.

The farm is in a rural area and the internet signal at the sale isn’t always the greatest, so hosts and vendors ask for cash or checks only to keep the event running smoothly. If you happen to forget, don’t worry—an ATM will be available on-site for your convenience.

If you’re anything like Mamaw Lacy, you’ve been Christmas shopping since September. If you’re anything like her granddaughter, the sale may be your first foray into the holiday chaos this year. Either way, Christmas at the Barn is one holiday experience you don’t want to miss.

