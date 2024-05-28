Bangin’ BBQ Right in Your Backyard

Whether you’re a BBQ buff or beginner—or have a special diet—there’s something for you on the menu at B.C. MaC.

The popular B.C. MaC barbecue spot is now more accessible than ever. The restaurant moved recently from its location on Stewartstown Road to a primo spot at 137 Pleasant Street downtown—right across from the parking garage.

John Evans, who co-owns the business with friends Derek Burgess and Peter DeMasters, says a general love for food and baking brought him to the restaurant business. He worked his way up, from chains to local spots, and found that food service suited him well. We caught up with him to find out what we can expect from this fresh location.

Why the location change?

JE: We were coming to the end of our lease on Stewartstown Road, and our biggest hurdle the first two years we were open was not having seating. A lot of people would call and ask if we did, or in the case of a couple people, coming out to find we didn’t and turning around and going home—as far as Elkins, in one case.

You recently added BBQ Jackfruit to your menu to cater to vegans and vegetarians—what sparked that inspiration?

JE: With the jackfruit, it was something we got a lot of questions about, specifically regarding whether or not we would implement a vegetarian alternative on our menu, and we found that to be the most reliable and similar product to what we already offer. We really just want to include as many people as we can when it comes to our barbecue. We also have gone completely halal in regards to our chicken and beef in aims to better serve our Muslim and Middle Eastern community here in Morgantown. Vegetarian and halal barbecue in West Virginia is practically non-existent.

What else makes B.C. MaC stand out from other barbecue spots in town?

JE: Other than offering a wider variety than most when it comes to our sides and sauces, including our vegetarian and halal options, our menu really caters to all people. Everyone from those raised around cookouts to those who haven’t had more than pulled chicken or pork can find something good to eat here.

What should we try first?

JE: Most people go for either the Peach Chipotle Brisket Sandwich or the Jerk Chicken Cheesesteak. The latter is our biggest seller since our move downtown. Personally, I’m a huge fan of the ribs with the Pineapple Bourbon BBQ, some yams, and a side of our jalapeño–mayo coleslaw.

This summer, you can get your barbecue fix Thursdays 3–10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 3–11 p.m., and Sundays 3–9 p.m., barring any special or private events. Evans says social media is the best way to keep up with the haps at B.C. MaC, from daily specials to changes in hours.

