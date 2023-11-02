Baked & Loaded

Sometimes a piled-high potato just hits the spot—here are three great places to get one in town.

Written by Makenna Spangler

Hometown Hotdogs Who knew? This well-loved Westover weiner joint can pack a potato like a pro. Choose your toppings from a list that includes healthy items like broccoli, tomatoes, and olives—then you’ll feel justified adding a good dollop of sour cream. Or for a tried-and-true combination that’s always popular on the west side of the Mon, get it with chili and cheese. 551 Dunkard Avenue, Westover









Bacon, Bourbon, and Beer Pair your spud with your favorite libation at this gastropub in Suncrest Towne Centre, where the extensive craft beer and bourbon selection partners well with the entire menu. Although it’s listed as a side, this menu item deserves some of the spotlight—try a Loaded Baked Potato flavored up with bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream, butter, and parsley. 368 Suncrest Towne Centre Drive

Taters of Morgantown Taters serves up our favorite root vegetable at its Willey Street shop and from its food truck at events around town. Order one of the “Greater Tater” menu creations made with Morgantown in mind—like the Huggy Ham, the Couch Burner, or the Great Pat White. Or build your own from more than 20 toppings, including specialties like pulled pork and mac ’n’ cheese. 994 Willey Street









Image Credits: Meggan Hoyman, Courtesy of Bacon, Bourbon, & Beer, Courtesy of Taters of Morgantown

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN