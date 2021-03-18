Arts Walk is Back!

This downtown-wide street fair is the perfect segue into post-pandemic life.

In one of the many signs that our pandemic spring has sprung and life is thawing back toward normal, Arts Walk, sorely missed in 2020, is back.

“We are happy to be moving on with something going on downtown,” says Barb Watkins, executive director of Arts Walk organizer Main Street Morgantown.

The downtown-wide art and music events will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month this year, starting on April 10.

It’s a departure from the Friday evening format of Arts Walks in previous years. “It was 6 to 9 p.m. before, but we wanted to hold it for longer,” Watkins says. “Plus, in April, it still gets dark early and it’s still a little chilly in the evenings—this lets people be outside and be comfortable.”

Artists have been quick to sign on for this first event, Watkins says. Here’s a fun selection from the dozens of artists and artisans who are already lined up:

Kay Lapp’s Wildflower Pottery;

Wall hangings and pottery Danielle Conaway produces under the name Gutsy Gal Creations;

Unique natural creations from Anusha Aquila’s Plant Sugar Studio;

Artisan beeswax products from Katie Alvarez at Appalachian Wax Works;

Local visual artist and filmmaker Eli Pollard, who recently opened the eclectic Westover gallery Galactic Panther.

Live music at Courthouse Square is also in the planning.

Watkins invites people to start the warm months by checking out all the new things downtown that they might have missed because of the pandemic. “There are some new restaurants—Burgers & Bites, Zeke’s Breakfast & Bakes, Zak Food—and we also have some new businesses, like Free Spirit Fibers,” she says. “I think people will be pleasantly surprised.”

To get the most up-to-date information on where to find which artists and performers at Arts Walk, visit Main Street Morgantown’s website and follow @downtownmorgantown on FB.