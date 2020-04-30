April Showers Mean It’s Almost Honey Time

Five ways to help a West Virginia small business today.

1. April showers bring May flowers—which, for many, bring seasonal allergies. One tried and true home remedy is to incorporate local honey in the kitchen. If you’re in the Eastern Panhandle, check out the pure and raw local honey and products at Shade’s Farm in Inwood.

image courtesy of Shade’s Farm

2. Thistledew Farm is a producer of local honey too. Pick up a jar or two from their Northern Panhandle location in Proctor.

image courtesy of Thistledew Farm

3. Mountain State Honey Company in Parsons is a great place to pick up a few jars of honey produced in Tucker County—or honeystix, or even a few bars of honey soap.

image courtesy of Mountain State Honey Company

4. Another Eastern Panhandle business makes and carries several kinds of honey and is a must for any local aspiring beekeepers. Check out Eversweet Apiaries and contact them for purchases here.

image courtesy of Eversweet Apiaries

5. If you can’t get to the source, you’re sure to find plenty of local honey in independent and specialty grocery stores around the state—try the Arthurdale CoOp Store in Reedsville, Bushel & Peck in Charles Town, the Community Garden Market in Berkeley Springs, the Barbour Co. Community Garden Market in Philippi, the Community Garden Market in Shepherdstown, Fish Hawk Acres in Buckhannon, Highland Market in Davis, Mother Earth Foods in Parkersburg, Mountain People’s Co-op in Morgantown, Orr’s Farm Market in Martinsburg, Taylor’s Farm Market in Inwood, or The Wild Ramp in Huntington.

image courtesy of Bushel & Peck

