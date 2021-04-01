An Intergalactic Highway is Coming

Mountaineers should brace for more traffic throughout the state.

When Virgin Hyperloop announced last October that it would be opening a certification center in West Virginia, the state celebrated. Then Governor Jim Justice had an even bigger idea.

“This is a bunch of horse snot,” the governor said, adding that West Virginia should aim much higher, like all the way to outer space. Virgin Hyperloop agreed and, along with building the certification center they initially planned, they’re also building a hyperloop track that will run between Tucker County and deep space.

This newest development will assist the state’s recently announced remote worker program and make it possible for alien life-forms to shop for real estate, get acquainted with the community, and explore all the opportunities waiting for them here.

And if you’re desperate to book a vacation following this yearlong pandemic that’s got us all weary and cabin-fevered, consider being one of the first passengers to ride the loop into space. The trip promises to be out of this world.

Sign up to be one of the loop’s first interstellar passengers … April fool!