All Things Weird and Wobbly

Celebrate the strange at Cryptid Bash II this Saturday.

Image Courtesy of Michael David Strayer

If you were lucky enough to attend last summer’s Cryptid Bash downtown, you may have felt the same surprise a lot of others did at how well-attended it was: more than 500 people showed up for the first-ever event. They were treated to a celebration of all kinds of creatures, from the Snarly Yow to Bigfoot and the Flatwoods Monster to Chthulhu.

Cryptid Bash II is this Saturday, August 6. It’s organized by Mothboys Podcast and will be spread across Morgantown Art Party and Morgantown Art Bar and along Walnut Street. We checked in with Mothboys co-host Michael David Strayer to learn more.

Q: What is Cryptid Bash?

Michael David Strayer: Cryptid Bash is an all-ages, family-friendly gathering of like-minded people getting together in the name of cryptozoology and all things strange—an event where you can support some amazing artists, hear live music, and listen to a lecture.

Q: Who’s going to be displaying?

MDS: We will have more than 30 vendors at this event, all of them having something to do with cryptozoology and the paranormal. They will be selling clothing, stickers, posters, candles, books, and more.

Q: Who are the performers and speakers?

MDS: We will have J. Hatfield, Emmy of the Mountains, and Craig Philip as live musicians and Heather Taddy, Jenny King, and Lyranwitch as guest speakers at the event.

Photographed by Pam Kasey

Q: Should we dress up?

MDS: Yes! There will be a cryptid costume contest where you can win $100 and some other great prizes.

Q: Anything else we should know?

MDS: Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company will also be there serving up alcoholic beverages. We worked on a special beer with them that we are excited to reveal at the bash!

Cryptid Bash II takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Entry is free, leaving you a little extra cash to spend on original art, signed books, and other things cryptid while sipping fresh West Virginia–brewed beer.











