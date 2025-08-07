All of the Fun, None of the Fuss

The duo behind Frame & Flask brings a sense of style to their event services.

Courtesy of Frame & Flask

There’s a new event coordination shop in town. Alexyss Coles’ and William “Nick” Edwards’ Frame & Flask aims to be a one-stop shop.

The two have a history of working events together.

“Nick did event management and chef work in Morgantown, and I was doing bartending and event coordination,” Coles says. “We worked events separately from each other and sometimes together, and we were like, ‘Why don’t we stop working for other people and work for ourselves?’” So the two took their combined 25 years’ experience in hospitality and—combined with Edwards’ photography skills—started Frame & Flask in April.

It’s an ambitious move for both of them. A graduate of Widener University Commonwealth Law School, Coles is a victims advocate in the Morgantown office of ChildLaw Services and is studying for the bar exam. And in addition to serving as photographer and chef for the venture, Edwards has his hands full also handling its graphics and social media as a stay-at-home dad.

Frame & Flask offers event and portrait photography, full-service bartending with alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, and private chef experiences for up to 50—rehearsal dinners, retirement parties, and other intimate gatherings. It also offers event coordination. “We try to be a one-stop shop,” Coles says, “so you don’t have to reach out to 20 different vendors to schedule one event. If you need a service we don’t offer, we reach out to someone who does.”

Coles’ favorite aspect of the work is meeting clients and making their visions real. “Wedding planning is a lot, so it’s great to be able to tell clients that we can take care of them from their engagement to when they walk out the door after their last dance,” she says. “And I love the excitement during our events, seeing people enjoy the moment—being a part of that special day for people.”

