All in a Day’s Work

Give back this summer with the 29th annual Day of Caring.

One day doesn’t seem like much, but it can mean everything to those in

need. Just ask any of the nearly 300 people who participated in the 2019 United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties’ Day of Caring. These do-gooders—families and friends, cohorts of corporate coworkers, and single volunteers alike—rallied together at Monongalia County Ballpark last May before heading out to help local organizations and nonprofits.

One group built Ruby ReadBoxes, free mini-libraries run by the Literacy

Volunteers of Monongalia and Preston Counties. Another tidied trails at Coopers Rock State Forest. And those were only two of more than 30 projects. “Since it’s all done in one day, people see these projects from start to finish,” says Amanda Posey, United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties’ director of marketing and communications. “They see the immediate difference in the community.”

This year’s 29th Annual Day of Caring promises to be even bigger and better. “We’re looking to have at least 350 volunteers and about 40 projects,” says Engagement Manager Servando Arredondo. There’s sure to be one to suit your interests and abilities. The event is postponed from May 6 to summer—check facebook.com/unitedwaympc for updates and volunteermpc.org to volunteer.

image courtesy of United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties

posted on June 15, 2020