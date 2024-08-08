Align Your Feet, Align Your Body

The Good Feet Store can help.

Image s Courtesy of The Good Feet Store

Did you know the human foot has 33 joints, 26 bones, and more than 100 ligaments, muscles, and tendons? Your feet are the first part of your body that comes into contact with the ground. Since the average person walks about 100,000 miles during their life, it only makes sense that there might be foot aches, pain, and discomfort along the way.

The Good Feet Store, opened in the spring at Suncrest Towne Centre, is working to alleviate some of this pain and discomfort. Begun as a family-owned business in Solana Beach California in 1992, the health-oriented chain now has stores throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico.

Because our bodies function as a single coordinated organism, when one part is out of alignment, it throws the rest off as well. The result is often pain. While most of us invest in a high-quality mattress in our quest for a good night’s sleep, we spend the other two-thirds of each day using our feet—and seldom address their needs with the same fervor. So if your hip hurts, or if you have a persistent pain in your back, it could very well be due to your feet, the body’s foundation.

This is where arch supports can help: By aligning your feet, arch supports provide stability and balance, distribute pressure evenly across the foot, and realign your body. Good Feet arch supports are designed to relieve joint pressure, arch pain, and foot discomfort. They also bring your body into proper alignment and help alleviate pain you’re feeling in your knees, hips, or back.

We recently chatted with Ryan Cogar, manager of the Morgantown store.

Who needs your services?

Ryan Cogar: The Good Feet Store provides services for anyone experiencing foot, knee, hip, or back discomfort, as well as those who want to improve their overall foot health and posture.

What can a person expect from a visit to The Good Feet Store?

RC: A trained specialist will evaluate your specific needs and do a thorough analysis of your foot structure, gait, and lifestyle needs, as part of a custom fitting.

What kind of relief do people report from your services?

RC: Our customers see pain reduction, improved posture, increased mobility, and a general improvement in their quality of life.



Good Feet arch supports come in more than 300 styles, flexibilities, and sizes that allow customers to be personally fit with the arch support that meets their needs. Book an appointment for a free fitting online—you just might walk out a new person.

