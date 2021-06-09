Adventure Arrives with the New Adventure Lake at Tygart Lake State Park

The kids will squeal with excitement when they see the new Adventure Lake at Tygart Lake State Park.

Images courtesy of West Virginia Department of Commerce

Situated on the turquoise waters of one of the prettiest lakes in Mountaineer Country are 25 brand new giant inflatables, obstacles, and slides promising epic summer fun. The inflatables are fixed just off of the Tygart Lake State Park beach, and tickets are on sale now for full-day or half-day fun.

The Adventure Lake is managed by ACE Adventure Resort and is part of several big changes in the park. The state has also spent $3 million to upgrade the cabins and campground and is completing updates to the lodge.





A few things to know about Adventure Lake:

Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week

You must wear a lifejacket and complete a waiver form

No minimum age

Advance booking is recommended

Kids 3 and under are free

All-day pass is $16 per person

Half-day pass — 10 a.m.–2 p.m. or 2 p.m.–6 p.m.—is $12

No pets allowed

The easiest way to nail down your weekend plans is to purchase tickets online here.

