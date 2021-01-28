About That Spring Break Trip …

Travel will still be iffy at least into summer, but if you must get away for spring, here’s some useful information.

We’re almost hard-wired to take a spring vacation, if not by biology, then by many years of habit. It’s different this year, of course: neither Mon County public schools nor WVU have spring breaks in their schedules. And even fast-vaccinating West Virginia won’t reach the much-longed-for “herd immunity” until some time in the summer or fall. So this spring, a weekend or weeklong getaway to a nice secluded West Virginia State Park cabin is probably still your best option.

But if you feel you must travel, here’s some information to help you minimize the hassles and maximize the safety, fun, and relaxation.

Domestic travel

Most adjoining states do not at the moment have interstate travel restrictions. Travelers to Pennsylvania, however, are required to quarantine for 10 days on arrival or to show proof of a COVID-negative test taken within 72 hours of entering the state; failure to comply can bring a fine of up to $300.

New England states, New York, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia all have travel restrictions in place, which can be as discouraging as a 14-day quarantine. Check their individual travel and tourism web pages for more details.

If you’re set on a Southeast beach experience, you’ll be happy to learn that Florida , Georgia , and South Carolina currently have no interstate travel restrictions.

For these and any other states, check their travel and tourism websites for the most current conditions. You can also check the CDC’s travel restrictions by zip code web page .

Of course, if you have specific destinations in mind—resorts, theme parks—check their websites, too.

International travel