A Work of Heart

Volunteer your time for a good cause during The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties’ 29th annual Day of Caring.

Courtesy of The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties

After the tumultuous past year we’ve had, let’s exercise our giving muscle during The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties’ Day of Caring. This annual event in Mon and Preston counties was designed to foster service and volunteering in the community, and has done just that for the past 28 years. Volunteers from companies and organizations will spend May 12, 2021, helping local service agencies on a wide array of projects.

The day consists of volunteer projects at many local agencies and organizations. The United Way is still looking for volunteers to work on a variety of projects at area organizations, though, and this is your chance to give back to your community.

The deadline to register for all Day of Caring projects is Friday, May 7. Once registration has closed, all volunteers will be sent a ZOOM registration link to join during the morning of the event.

The UWMPC is especially excited to host this year’s Day of Caring, as last year’s event had to pivot because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Like many other events, we thought that, after the first two-week lockdown of 2020, we would be able to have our annual Day of Caring. Obviously, that was not the case,” says the orgagnization’s Engagement Manager, Servando Arredondo.

“This year, we are back,” says Arredondo. “With a better understanding of COVID and how to properly accommodate projects, agencies, and volunteers, we will be hosting the 29th Annual Day of Caring. Volunteers will have the opportunity to get back out to some of their favorite agencies and have a fun-filled day of service. With the addition of some virtual volunteer projects this year, we hope to reach an even larger audience than in years past.”

To register for this year’s Day of Caring, head to the UWMPC website. For questions about Day of Caring, email Arredondo at servando@unitedwaympc.org.