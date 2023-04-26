A West Virginia–Centric Production Comes Home

See Porch Swing Melodies in Morgantown this Saturday.

Image courtesy of Tinkered Dance

When Clarksburg native and dancer Valerie Guido Bailey was working in New York City, she established a dance company, Tinkered Dance. Through it, she created Porch Swing Melodies which spins out stories of growing up in West Virginia to push back against stereotypes and shine a positive light on the state and its people.

Porch Swing Melodies premiered in New York in 2018. Bailey has since moved back to West Virginia, and you can see it performed in Morgantown this Saturday, April 29. Here’s what to know before you go:

Porch Swing Melodies is an interactive production that brings depth to readings, music, dance, and more through a moderated discussion of memories and reflections and an audience Q&A—a different experience every time.

This is its West Virginia premiere.

The performance is free to attend, with a reservation.

Reserve your seat at the 4 p.m. Saturday performance at the Art Museum of WVU here.

