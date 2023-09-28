A Weekend Chock-Full of Story, Wine, and Song

Two great festivals showcase Appalachian films, hot jazz, and local vintages.

Appalachian films or great wine and jazz should be on your agenda for the weekend—or, if you’re ambitious, a little of all three.

The Mountain Craft Film Festival is this Friday and Saturday, September 29 and 30, at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg. The film festival showcases stories from filmmakers across Appalachia.

Multiple short films by Appalachian filmmakers are on the schedule in two hour-and-a-half-long viewing sessions each day. Two feature-length documentary films will be screened each evening, followed by Q & A panels with the filmmakers. They include Country Brawlers by Curren Sheldon and King Coal, directed by Elaine McMillion Sheldon, on Friday, and on Saturday, Impossible Town by Meg Griffiths and Scott Faris and O Pioneer by Clara Lehmann and Jonathan Lacocque.

Both days of the festival run from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. An after-festival hangout will be held at Kelly’s 2.0 following both days. Full Festival passes can be purchased for $40 and single-day passes for $25.

More in the mood for jazz, wine, and food? You’ll find all of that and more at The West Virginia Wine & Jazz Festival this Saturday and Sunday, September 30 and October 1. This nine-time Best of Morgantown Best Festival, staged at the Ruby Amphitheater in Hazel Ruby McQuain Park for the first time this year, is a nonprofit organization that returns its proceeds back to the community.

Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, the West Virginia University Jazz Ensemble 1 kicks off the festival, followed by Morgantown Jazz Orchestra, WVU Faculty Jazz Group, Indestructible featuring Roger Humphries, and Kenny Garrett Songs From the Ancestors. Sunday’s lineup begins at 12:30 p.m. with Marshall University Jazz Ensemble 1 followed by Dave Braham Trio, Curtis Johnson and CJ5, and fo/mo/deep finishing off the night.

Wine from Batton Hollow Winery, Daniel Vineyards, Forks of Cheat Winery, and Stone Road Vineyards can be enjoyed, and local favorite food vendors include Sweet Southern Smoke, The Cupcakerie, Philly Pretzel Factory, Mama K’s Kitchen, Curbside Concoctions, Jersey’s Subs, and Stray Cat Chimmi Shack. Local artisans will be in attendance as well.

The Wine & Jazz Festival runs 11 a.m.–7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $25 per day and are valid for either day of the festival. Admission includes wine tasting and a glass.

