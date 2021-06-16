A Very Berry Summer

Blueberry picking season has arrived in the Mountain State.

Photography by Carla Witt Ford

Only a few things truly beat the summer heat, and fresh fruit is one of them—and when you pick it yourself, it becomes an adventure. Lucky for us, a couple of nearby farms are serving up the perfect opportunity for sweet, fruity relief and an unforgettable day trip.

Blueberry Ridge Farm is eagerly awaiting the time to break out the baskets and welcome pickers. The Fairmont farm expects its u-pick season for blueberries to open in early July, a perfect family trip or unique summer date. They boast an abundance of organically grown blueberries that can’t wait to be tossed in sugar and poured into a flaky pie crust, adding a touch of sweetness to your holiday cookout or quiet night at home. No matter the occasion, these little blue morsels are screaming “Treat yourself!”

Tom Moran Lane, Fairmont, phone 304.368.8294, @blueberryridgefarms











Are you so eager to wake up to fresh blueberry pancakes that you just can’t wait until July? Orr’s Farm Market in Martinsburg opened its blueberry picking doors on June 14 and is anticipating a month of delicious fruit ripe for picking. With five different varieties of blueberries and three container options to choose from, you’ll be chowing down on the yummiest of blueberry pancakes in no time. Or maybe a blueberry cobbler. Dessert for breakfast is totally a thing, right?

682 Orr Drive, Martinsburg, phone 304.263.1168, orrsfarmmarket.com or “Orr’s Farm Market” on Facebook

Whether you set out on your blueberry picking excursion right this minute or wait a little longer, you are sure to receive some of the best berries and views this state has to offer, all while supporting small businesses. Be sure to check out your destination’s website or Facebook page to stay updated on the picking season and see what other seasonal activities and tasty treats they have to offer.

