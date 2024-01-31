A Truckload of Flavor

Fresh Mexican food is just down the road.

If you find yourself longing for all flavors Mexican, you’re in luck: The food truck Mexitacos Jireh has been serving up satisfaction and full stomachs since October. You’ll find it at 327 Holland Avenue, the Westover Laundromat parking lot, every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Seeing the customer praise for the food online, we caught up with owner Dina Sarmiento.

What inspired you to open a food truck in Morgantown?

DS: In Morgantown, we can see that there are Mexican restaurants and a few Mexican food trucks, and what people are looking for is to buy fast, delicious, and cheap food—and we know that we all love to eat Mexican food. Always our goal and dream was to sell Mexican food, and thank God we were able to make this dream come true.

What does “Jireh” mean? Why did you include it in the name of the food truck?

DS: We placed the name “Jireh,” which means Jehovah, God, “will provide,” because we are a Christian family, and when we start a business, we always put God first.

What makes your truck different from other taco places in town?

DS: What makes our business different is the seasoning of the food. Our flavor is so unique and different that you won’t even try anywhere else.

Besides tacos, what can we find on your menu?

DS: We have burritos, quesadillas, sopes, flautas, fajitas, carne asada, cuban torta, Mexican torta, and Mexican elote. And we also have Mexican sodas—Mexican Coke and Jarritos—and fresh drinks—horchata and Jamaica.











What’s most popular?

DS: We sell more asada tacos, torta Cubana, and burritos.

Help us decide—what should we eat first?

DS: You should try the asada tacos first. We have a variety of meats to eat, too, and if you have a big stomach, you can eat a Cuban torta after the taco—which is the best!

