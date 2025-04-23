A Tail-Wagging Event for Everyone

Don’t miss the Black Diamond Cluster AKC dog show, going on now through Sunday, April 27.

Image by Katrina_S from Pixabay

Written by Emily Kabala

Mary Yoder’s passion for dogs is evident in every conversation—especially when she talks about the American Kennel Club (AKC) Black Diamond Cluster dog show going on this weekend. Yoder has been showing dogs for over 30 years, and she’s been a member of the Mountaineer Kennel Club (MKC) since 1993—the MKC and South Hills Kennel Club together make up the Black Diamond Cluster. Yoder currently serves as the MKC’s treasurer and AKC delegate.

Held at the Ruby Community Center at Mylan Park, the annual Black Diamond Cluster dog show is one of the region’s most anticipated events for dog breeders, owners, and fans. This four-day gathering brings together top-tier canines from across the country to compete in various categories, from obedience to the fan-favorite Best in Show.

“We have dogs that have traveled from all different states, such as Florida and California, and even from Canada to enter our show,” says Yoder.

This year’s show features the AKC’s most recently recognized breed, the Danish–Swedish farmdog. Five to seven different breeds will participate in specialty shows, including the golden retriever, the English toy spaniel, and for the first time, the Samoyed. “Last year, on the biggest day, we had approximately 700 dogs signed up representing 130 different breeds.” Yoder and the MKC are hoping for an even bigger turnout this year.

South Hills pups are judged on Thursday and Saturday, and MKC pups mainly on Friday and Sunday. Daily schedules may be found here:

Thursday

South Hills Kennel Club All-Breed and Junior Showmanship

Mountaineer Kennel Club Obedience

Mountaineer Kennel Club Rally

Friday

Mountaineer Kennel Club All-Breed and Junior Showmanship

Mountaineer Kennel Club Rally

Mountaineer Kennel Club Obedience

Saturday

South Hills Kennel Club All-Breed and Junior Showmanship

Sunday

Mountaineer Kennel Club All-Breed and Junior Showmanship

Although the show may seem like just a competition, it’s truly a celebration of our furry friends and their dedicated owners. Expect a lively atmosphere filled with excitement, learning, and lots of tail-wagging moments. If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to raise a champion dog, the show gives you a chance to meet the handlers and breeders behind the scenes, who are eager to share their knowledge and passion. You’ll have the chance to see the grooming process before shows, watch obedience trials, and much more.

Not only for the serious dog show crowd, the event is also a family-friendly outing. Vendors will be on-site. There will also be an English Toy breed specialty show featuring activities such as a trick show, a Canine Good Citizen Test, and Meet the Breeds. For younger children, AKC coloring books will be available. Yoder emphasizes always asking the handler beforehand if it’s okay to pet their dog, especially for younger children.

“Believe it or not, this is a free event to the public,” Yoder says. She highlights it as a great opportunity for families considering adopting a dog, dog show fans, or anyone looking for something different to do over the weekend. Parking for the free event is free as well, making it the perfect opportunity to discover a breed right for you.

The show goes on from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. all four days. For more information, visit the MKC website or Facebook page.

