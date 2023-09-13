A Suite Stay

Coming to town for the big game? Euro-Suites has a new look—and great game-day hospitality.

Images courtesy of Euro-Suites Hotel

Visiting Mountaineer football fans have lots of overnight options these days. But it’s hard to stay much closer to Milan Puskar Stadium than Euro-Suites Hotel, a locally owned property where every room is a two-room suite. For home-game weekends, the hotel’s prime location combined with a recent refresh and enthusiastic fan services makes it hard to beat.

First, the new look. “We updated the front desk area and put in a nice market in place of the vending machines,” says Sales Director Liz Kehler. “We also re-did the bar and upper lobby / lounge area and refreshed our breakfast area.” The updates extend to virtually all of the public spaces in the hotel and take the feel from traditional to modern. For guest convenience, the hotel has also added a complimentary shuttle that runs Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–8 p.m.

On Mountaineer home-game weekends, Euro-Suites rolls out a special welcome for all of its guests, says General Manager Karla Culp. A Friday night reception offers free hors d’oeuvres and entertainment. The hotel’s deluxe continental breakfast is replaced by a full hot Game Day Breakfast Buffet of scrambled eggs with lots of toppings, oatmeal, bacon, and the guest-favorite sausage with gravy and biscuits, she says, as well as pastries and fresh fruit, available both Saturday and Sunday morning of the two-night-minimum stay. A pre-game tailgate is offered, too, and while the hotel is an easy 10-minute walk from the stadium, shuttle service is also available two hours before kick-off and two hours after the game.

For the most exuberant Mountaineer fans—those who are coming to town for all six home games—Euro-Suites offers an exclusive Football Regular program: drink specials at the bar during the Friday night reception, a swag bag filled with West Virginia and WVU-branded items, and a significant discount off of the nightly rate. Interested guests just need to book at least two weeks before the first home game weekend—that’s by August 25 this year, in advance of the September 9 game against Duquesne University—and have the option of canceling one of the stays and remaining in the program.

Euro-Suites is looking good for the 2023 football season, but the updates aren’t over yet, Culp says—guests can look forward to a refresh of guest room furnishings and entertainment centers property-wide.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN

READ MORE FROM THE FALL 2023 ISSUE