A Season of Entertainment

Enjoy some great community theater this year at M.T. Pockets.

Paul Holcomb (left) as Argan and Mindy Salango as Toinette in M.T. Pockets’ upcoming show, The Imaginary Invalid. Courtesy of M.T. Pockets Theatre Company

This weekend and next, a timeless classic kicks off M.T. Pockets Theatre Company’s 2023 season of four productions. Mark your calendar now.

April 21–23 and 28–30: The Imaginary Invalid

Argan, a hypochondriac, is being exploited by a medical industry that is bleeding him dry—and not just figuratively. This comedy satirizing blind obedience to doctors and the “business” of saving lives premiered in 1673, but it speaks just as directly to us in post-pandemic 2023. Written by Molière, directed by Sean Bonnette.

June 16–18 and 23–25: Carry Me Back to West Virginia

When a bridge straddling the West Virginia / Kentucky border collapses, a small town is cut off and isolated. It’s the height of the Cold War and, with no help forthcoming from Washington, a few enterprising townsfolk look for help in the next most obvious place: the USSR. What could possibly go wrong? Written by Lawrence DuKore, directed by Thomas Lyall.

September 15–17 and 22–24: One-Act Play Festival

M.T. Pockets’ one-act play festivals are just one of the things that make it such a dynamic and valuable addition to the arts scene in Morgantown. The company invites submissions in a competitive process, and the plays chosen for inclusion in the annual festival are first-time productions—world premieres. Don’t miss out!

November 3–5 and 10–12: The Last Farm

As a West Virginia farm family wakes to coffee, toast, bacon, and grits, TV news reports the obliterations of Tel Aviv by a nuclear blast. Before the family can comprehend what is happening, the farm’s power goes out. Family secrets emerge, revealing one son’s unusual and disturbing gifts. It’s a complicated time on the farm. Written by D.C. Fidler, directed by Sean Bonnette.

Performances take place at M.T. Pockets’ home theater at 203 Parsons Street in Woodburn. Tickets are $20 per show, $17.50 in advance online—or save more with season tickets, $60 for all four shows.

M.T. Pockets is a 100% volunteer nonprofit community theater. You can raise a glass, and your voice, to our local thespians at an April 30 Beer and Hymns fundraiser at 123 Pleasant Street.

