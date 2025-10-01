A Noble Cafe

Want to start your day right? Noble Cafe & Bakery has your new favorite coffee–pastry pairing.

Images courtesy of Noble Cafe & Bakery

Crispy and golden Vietnamese pork pockets filled with pork, carrots, and mushrooms. A toasty pumpkin cheesecake latte bursting with notes of butterscotch and cinnamon. Miniature cheesecakes swirled with red velvet and topped with Oreo buttercream, white chocolate ganache, and an Oreo cookie to tie it all together. You might be wondering where you could possibly find such a selection of savory, spiced, and sweet—look no further than Noble Cafe & Bakery.

When Vince Duong and Huy Lam opened their very own bakery at 918 Chestnut Ridge Road this past May, their vision was a noble one: traditional yet transformational recipes, with hospitality as the main ingredient. We sat down with Duong and Lam to learn what makes one of Morgantown’s freshest cafes so unique.

What sets Noble Cafe apart from other cafes and bakeries in Morgantown?

Vince Duong and Huy Lam: When we opened Noble Cafe, our goal was to create something a little different for Morgantown—a place that feels welcoming and intentional. We didn’t just want to serve coffee; we wanted to combine craft drinks with unique pastries you wouldn’t find elsewhere, like Portuguese custard tarts and Vietnamese specialties.

How do you describe Noble Cafe & Bakery?

VD and HL: Cozy but modern. We wanted to build an atmosphere that feels bright, warm, and community-driven—where everyone feels comfortable whether they’re studying, meeting, or just stopping by for a quick drink.

Between weekly specials created by baristas and traditional Portuguese and Vietnamese pastries, the menu is pretty diverse—what inspires you?

VD and HL: A lot of it comes from personal experiences and travels. We grew up with Vietnamese flavors, and Portuguese pastries are a nod to desserts we fell in love with abroad. Our weekly barista specials are more collaborative—they’re a way for our team to be creative and bring their own ideas to the menu.











Help us pick—what drink and pastry pairing should we try first?

VD and HL: We would recommend starting with our Phin Coffee paired with a Portuguese egg tart. The strong, smooth Vietnamese coffee balances beautifully with the flaky, custardy tart—it’s a pairing that really shows the heart of what we do here.

As more people discover the cafe, what type of role do you hope to play in Morgantown’s community?

VD and HL: We want Noble to feel like a gathering place for Morgantown. In a year, we see us continuing to grow, offering more unique drinks and pastries, and deepening our ties with the community through collaborations and events.

