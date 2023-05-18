A Night Downtown

Spend some evenings on the town this summer while supporting local makers.

Photos by Dominic Feightner, @d_feightner

The Moonlight Market is gearing up for another season of creative makers and late-night shoppers, celebrating with a grand kick-off event on Saturday, May 20, at 4 p.m.

Organizer Pascha Adamo, an artist herself, is looking forward to bringing new selections of artists and makers to the market each month with the help of a diverse and rotating vendor selection jury. Each market offers a variety of goods and creations—find jewelry and other wearables, polymer clay creations, quilted items, artwork, crocheted plushies, stickers, home decor, and so much more. “There is variety in what we offer, and we’re always looking for new artists,” she says. Artists and makers can join Adamo’s extensive list of vendors, a roster long enough to give shoppers a unique experience each month: Because no one vendor is scheduled for back-to-back dates, the line-up is different each time.

The mood at Moonlight Market is always positive and relaxed, a low-key way to end a hectic work day or long week. While you peruse, stop by one of many food vendors to grab dinner, with options ranging from seafood and crepes to your favorite comfort foods, all while local musicians add to the market’s vibe with their impressive sound. Guests are invited to stop by the DIY tent and take a moment to create something themselves, because “everyone is and can be an artist,” Adamo says.

Want to get involved? Adamo says that Moonlight Market is always looking for volunteers to help with setting up and making sure everyone has a good experience. Even if you don’t have the time to dedicate to a larger role, the smallest acts of support can make a difference. “Every little bit helps—literally come get a lemonade. You might just think of it as one little thing, but it’s one more towards them selling out.”

For Adamo, markets like this aren’t just about supporting local, but also about supporting small businesses in West Virginia as well as building a community. “There was an older couple who said they hadn’t come downtown in years, but came for the Moonlight Market,” she remembers. “They made reservations for dinner and turned it into a night out.”

So mark your calendars for the third Saturday of each month through August and turn some ordinary Saturday nights into nights downtown celebrating and supporting artists and makers from around the state. Follow the market’s Facebook page for updates and vendor spotlights.

