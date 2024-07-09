A New Deal Big Deal

Celebrate the 90th Anniversary of Arthurdale this Saturday.

photos Courtesy of Arthurdale Heritage

Written by Jordan Pugh

Are you looking for family fun with a foundation in West Virginia history? We have the event for you and the entire crew. This year marks the 90th anniversary of Arthurdale, the nation’s first New Deal Community—located just a half-hour’s drive from Morgantown, in Preston County. First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt founded the Arthurdale homestead, coined “Eleanor’s Little Village,” to provide housing and employment opportunities to West Virginian families during and after the Great Depression.

Arthurdale has held a New Deal Festival every year for the past 27 years to commemorate the community’s history and Appalachian heritage. “Arthurdale is a place where curiosity can grow, and visitors often leave feeling hopeful and tend to become returning visitors,” says Elizabeth Satterfield, Arthurdale’s curator and director of education.

This year’s festival is scheduled for this Saturday, July 13, and Satterfield filled us in on what attractions to expect at this year’s New Deal Festival.

Watch artisan blacksmithing and fiber arts demonstrations at the Craft Market for a lively art lesson. Stop in at the Craft Shop to grab some special 90th-anniversary merch, including a custom Arthurdale print designed by Base Camp Printing of Charleston. Cruise around the antique car, truck, and tractor show, or chill out with a craft beer from High Ground Brewing of Terra Alta. Chow down at the food trucks—but save room for the pie-baking competition! There’s fun for the little ones in the Kids’ Activity Area, including coloring and watermelon-eating contests, face painting, a sack race, and even a farm petting zoo.

Arthurdale extended this year’s festival to honor the anniversary, featuring an evening performance by Appalachian music artist Andrew Adkins. The celebration starts at 10 a.m., and the party continues until 10 p.m. Arturdale uses festival proceeds to offer educational programs and preserve the historic homestead buildings.

Event Pricing

Adult Admission: $10

Children 5–11: $5

Children 4 and under: free

Parking: free

1930s Co-Op Tractor Hay Rides: $1, cash only

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN