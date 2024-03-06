A New Chestnut

Everyone’s favorite Greenmont brewery has spread its branches.

Image Courtesy of Chestnut Beer Hall

If you’ve ever really hankered for a South Park Porter or a Nate’s Nut Brown fresh and foamy from the tap but couldn’t find parking, you’re going to love Chestnut Beer Hall, the new, larger version of Chestnut Brew Works. It’s in the old Black Bear downtown location at 132 Pleasant Street, and Black Bear fans will be instantly at home. CBH maintains the old neighborhood hang-out vibe—order at the counter, take a marker to your table, running into friends, and kids running into their friends, too. But CBH owner Bill Rittenour has also made it very much his own. The chestnut theme carries through in furniture, trim, tap handles, and table marker bases made from handsome reclaimed West Virginia chestnut lumber. The walls and columns sport hops and wood grain designs by Morgantown artist Brian Pickens, painted in a warm and woodsy palette. And it’s all right next door to plenty of parking.

The menu offers several appetizers, Phoenix Bakery pepperoni rolls, and stone-baked flatbreads, including a vegan and gluten-free option—an informal survey says the Halleck Pale Ale Beer Cheese served with the Soft Pretzel Nuggets is amazing. There are always 10-plus CBW beers on tap, plus Neighborhood Kombuchery kombucha, wine, cider, non-alcoholic beer, and soft drinks.

Like the former tenant, CBH is also offering occasional live music—check FB for upcoming shows. The beer hall is open Wednesday through Saturday. Photographed by Pam Kasey

