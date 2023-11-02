A New Brew for You

Find your new favorite coffee at one of these local roasters.

Photo by Battlecreek Coffee Roasters on Unsplash

If you’re anything like us, cooler weather and the upcoming holiday season has you ready to curl up with a fuzzy blanket, a good movie, and a hot cup of joe. Here are four roasters local to Morgantown where you can get top-qualiity beans.

This cozy coffee shop offers fresh-roasted, farm-sourced beans. The Westover cafe is a locally owned and operated franchise of a small Pennsylvania-based chain that has five locations. Customers can purchase any of its roasts in-store and online. Coffee Tree Roasters also offers accessories, subscriptions, and holiday gifts online. 725 Fairmont Road, Westover

Mountaineer Roasting Co. sources high-quality coffee beans and roasts them light to medium to let the flavor profile of each shine through. Its most popular flavor is its house 1863 blend, and the full collection includes both blends and single-origin coffees. Mountaineer Roasting Co. coffees can be found in the cafe, in retail stores including nine Kroger locations in the state, and online. 1053 Maple Drive

This online-only Morgantown-based small-batch coffee roaster offers a variety of single-origin coffees on rotation, and its goal is to enhance and showcase the natural flavors each bean offers. Merchandise and gift cards are also available on the website.

Quantum Bean Coffee is a micro-roaster focusing on fresh and fine specialty coffees. This roaster follows the “farm to cup” approach and takes pride in creating close-knit relationships with the farmers who grow its coffees. Quantum’s roasts can be purchased in the cafe and online. First time using a fresh, high-quality roast? Quantum Bean also offers tools to help you brew your best possible cup at home. 258 Kingwood Street

