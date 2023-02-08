A Love Connection with Confections

Surprise your sweetheart with these tasty tidbits from our own Cardinal Market.
Scrambling to find the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for that special someone? Been there, done that! If you find yourself pacing aimlessly through the Morgantown Mall hoping a window display or Cupid himself will inspire your shopping trip, just head to the mall’s Cardinal Market—its vendors are bringing their A-game to Morgantown this pink-and-red season.
SHANA CAKES’ MACARONS
These tasty little bites combine a satisfying crunch, yummy chewiness, and mouthwatering flavor into a singular confection. With flavors ranging from nostalgic frosted animal cookie to fruity white chocolate almond-raspberry and decadent chocolate toffee, Shana’s cooler at the market is filled with a little something for everyone.
HEAVENLY TREATS’ FREEZE-DRIED CANDIES
Heavenly Treats is putting a spin on sweetness with unique freeze-dried treats that are perfect for that crunch-lover in your life. These airy morsels are chock full of popular flavors, like Peach O’s and Gummy Hearts. You may even find an extra crunchy version of your favorite person’s favorite candy bar.
TIFF’S MAGICAL COOKIE CREATIONS’ SUGAR COOKIES
These beautifully decorated sugar cookies are bound to put a smile on the face of your Valentine. Specially designed and decorated by hand, these cookies taste as good as they look. Find her latest love-inspired designs at her Cardinal Market booth—gorgeous love hearts, perfecting pairings, and a few pop-culture favorites.
