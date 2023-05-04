A Living Museum Continues to Thrive

The Seneca Center is shopping and dining with a charming bit of history on the side.

Photographed by Carla Witt Ford

Enter the Seneca Center on Beechurst Avenue to grab lunch at The Tea Shoppe, rent a bicycle at Wamsley Cycles, or visit any of more than a dozen other restaurants, shops, and offices, and you immediately feel yourself slow down. The 1890s glass factory’s wide, gleaming wooden floor boards creak nostalgically, and the brick walls give the hallways a cozy, home-town feel.

Morgantown magazine got its start in the Seneca Center in 2011. Our parent company, New South Media, had its offices there until 2020, so we have a special appreciation for its preservation and repurposing—so much better than a strip mall. You can learn more about the building in “A Living Museum,” from our December/January 2016 issue. Next time you’ve in the Seneca Center, take some time to look at the many shelves of glass objects made here in town and of glass factory photos and artifacts. The displays are a fascinating exploration of one of Morgantown’s major early sources of wealth.

The Morgantown Lowdown is revisiting historic structures Morgantown magazine covered in past issues as part of Main Street Morgantown’s celebration of National Historic Preservation Month. Our built environment embodies our community’s unique history—enjoy it!

