A Latte by the Fire

Warm up at this mother–daughter duo’s new coffee shop.

Images courtesy of Coffee Tree Roasters

A new spot to get your morning joe opened in mid-November on Fairmont Road in Westover. Coffee Tree Roasters is the dream of Ladonna Stem. She and her daughter Mariah Stem are business partners in this new venture and are excited to bring great coffee, an inviting atmosphere, and warm hospitality to the area.

We chatted with Ladonna Stem to learn more about Coffee Tree Roasters.

Q: What was the inspiration behind Coffee Tree Roasters?

Ladonna Stem: I have always wanted to own my own coffee shop. I connected with Coffee Tree Roasters in Pittsburgh, which has five locations there and is a woman-owned business, and we were able to make my dream come true here in Westover. My daughter, Mariah, is my business partner on this journey.

Q: Tell us what makes your coffee special.

LS: We specialize in fresh-roasted coffee and specialty espresso paired with premium products like 1883 syrups and Hollander sauces. Our staff is here to help you with ground beans, whole beans, and your favorite drink, from lattes, iced lattes, and white mochas to spiced apple ciders and hot chocolates. We have coffee to go and mobile ordering available. Sit by our fireplace and enjoy a warm and welcoming place to meet with friends or colleagues.

Q: How has your opening gone?

LS: The community has welcomed us, and we appreciate everyone who has stopped in the last month and half that we have been open. We hope to be successful in Westover and be a gathering spot for the community.

Q: What should we try on our first visit?

LS: I would highly recommend the peppermint brownie latte or a mocha with your choice of oat, almond, skim, or whole milk. They are both delicious!

Q: What can we order to eat with that?

LS: We have a nice selection of pastries, cinnamon rolls, yogurts, local sweets, and pepperoni rolls.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN