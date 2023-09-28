A Half-Century of Helping

The Rape & Domestic Violence Information Center celebrates 50 years.

While it’s impossible to tally the number of lives impacted by the Rape & Domestic Violence Information Center during its 50 years of operation, the Center’s work has had profound influence throughout West Virginia. The RDVIC provides confidential and free services in Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties including emergency shelter, counseling, support groups, advocacy, and education and offers a beacon of hope during some of life’s darkest moments.

Founding member Virginia Hopkins says a woman recently visited her law office to thank her for the help she received. A victim of three instances of sexual abuse, the woman told her, “I’m a grandmother now, and I wanted to stop by. I wanted to let you know I made it. I’m alright, and I’m at an agency helping other people.”

When Hopkins began working as a legal aid attorney in 1972, there were few protections for victims of sexual and domestic violence. As she came to realize the extent of the issue, she spoke with colleagues and discovered they faced the same legally binding situations. They banded together to offer any support they could to victims in need.

The colleagues launched the Rape Information Service in 1973 as a list of volunteers working with emergency room staff, police officers, and prosecutors to connect with victims and serve as advocates. “We were the first agency in the state, and other agencies followed,” Hopkins says. “From 1975 to ’76, we put on a major push, with statewide speeches and handouts to get the word out about our work.”

Taking place before cell phones and the internet, it was a true boots-on-the-ground movement. Support garnered from the statewide campaign and the work of pro bono lobbyists left lawmakers with little choice but to pass legislation in June 1976 that better defined and categorized the types and severity of assault and abuse. With legal backing, Hopkins trained law enforcement officers and prosecutors how to use the laws to hold offenders accountable.

An RDVIC board member since its inception, Hopkins says the Center’s life-changing work has inspired her throughout the years to keep fighting for victims’ rights. “People have sought us out to tell us how our services have changed their lives. That really makes a difference.”The RDVIC will host a gala on Friday, October 13, at Hotel Morgan from 6:30 to 10 p.m. in celebration of 50 years. The dressy business or cocktail attire event will feature a cash bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and Bonnie Belle’s desserts as well as a bourbon tasting and live entertainment by Rick K & the Allnighters. Those who have contributed to RDVIC over the years will be recognized. Get your gala tickets celebrating the healing community work of the RDVIC online as the event approaches. rdvic.org,

@rdvic.org on FB

