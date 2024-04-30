A Great Way to End the School Year

Reset for summer at Roman’s Acupuncture and Wellness.

It’s time to shake off the school year and get ready for the summer ahead. Whether you’re a student studying for finals, a relative planning a big graduation party, or a parent organizing family vacations and activities, a trip to the spa can help you look and feel your best for the next phase.

“The end of the school year can be stressful,” says Stacy Roman, owner of Roman’s Acupuncture and Wellness. As a wellness professional with three decades of experience, Stacy knows what stresses bring people in for spa and wellness services at this time of year—and as a parent, she knows those stresses are real. “But our Summer Reset package will have you fresh and energized for summer.”

The package consists of:

A consultation to establish your needs and goals;

A relaxing 60-minute massage ;

A Happy Hour facial, including cleansing, exfoliation, a custom mask, a facial massage, and personalized finishing products;

A detoxifying halotherapy session in the salt room; and

An acupuncture treatment tailored to relaxation and reset.

Originally trained in acupuncture and Oriental medicine, Stacy has a passion for the latest techniques and technologies. She’s found that the therapies that really work, whether ancient or modern, are grounded in the same holistic principles. “The newest things have really been around for thousands of years,” she says. “The ideas that were around hundreds of years ago, equipment being invented now is just catching up to them—and that’s what we bring in for our clients.”

Full price for this combination of rejuvenating services is $417; ask for the Summer Reset package by June 15 to get them for $334. Roman’s Acupuncture & Wellness will coordinate your services in one spa day of about four hours.

The team offering services at Roman’s includes Brooke, a licensed massage therapist; Megan, a licensed aesthetician; and Stacy, a licensed acupuncturist with a master’s degree in Oriental medicine who regularly broadens and updates her skills with additional certifications. The clinic is in a restful setting just five minutes past the Star City bridge on U.S. Route 19.

1762 Blue Horizon Drive, 304.322.0093