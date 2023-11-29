A Fusion of Flavors

Here’s why you should check out House of Shawarma.

Photographed by Elizabeth Howard

If you like flavors of the Mediterranean and Arabic-speaking worlds, try the new food truck House of Shawarma. You’ll find it at 803 Chestnut Ridge Road dishing up some fresh, delicious meals. Reviews online so far are really positive, so we caught up with Mo Alfuqaha, owner of House of Shawarma, to ask about himself and his food truck.

What made you want to open a food truck in Morgantown?

MA: It’s always been my dream to start my own food truck, and when I visited Morgantown, I felt it would be a great place to start. The people are nice and it’s a very tight-knit community, which has been a great help to keep me going.

How would you describe your menu?

MA: My cuisine is a fusion between Mediterranean and Arabic food. I combined the flavors of Greek food along with the concept of healthy food. It’s Mediterranean with a twist. I wanted Morgantown to have great food without compromising flavor.

How did you decide what to put on the menu?

MA: I wanted to make sure everything on the menu was delicious, healthy, and inclusive regardless of one’s dietary preferences. I wanted something for those that are vegetarian and vegan, too.

What makes your food truck special?

MA: Everything is made in-house from scratch.

What should we try first?

MA: I’d recommend the chicken bowl or the gyro with a side of fries. If you’re in the mood for something sweet, try our baklava.

This writer’s recommendation: The House of Shawarma Fries with garlic sauce are out of this world, and you have the choice of walnut or pistachio baklava—I loved the walnut. House of Shawarma is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

