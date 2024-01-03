A Feast of Flavors

The newest Asian buffet in town is a must-try spot.

Photographed by Elizabeth Howard

If you’re in the mood to grub, stop by Kome Asian Buffet in Star City. The large buffet-style restaurant mainly offers Japanese and Chinese food. The restaurant spans four buffet serving areas and a bar offering beer, wine, and cocktails. The choices are extensive, so you’re bound to find plenty to feast on.

I joined some loved ones and sat down at Kome for lunch for the first time just before the holidays. We were all excited to see the many choices. Kome offers favorite Chinese appetizers and entrees like egg rolls, cheese wontons, and sweet and sour chicken, along with a wide variety of sushi rolls. A standout of the buffet is the large amount of seafood—including raw oysters, crab legs, crawfish, sashimi—available only during dinner hours—and more. We immediately went for the sushi because of the vast options and followed that with the Chinese entrees.

You have to check out the dessert section of the buffet to truly finish off the trip. Kome offers cakes, ice creams, puddings, and more. Our favorite part of the experience overall was that we got to try new things but also enjoyed foods that we already know and love. We left with full stomachs, fond memories, and a positive experience that made us already reschedule a time to go back.

Lunch is served 11 a.m.–3:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and dinner follows until 9 p.m. All day Sunday and holidays are dinner prices. Don’t have time to sit down and eat at the buffet? Kome also offers takeout, so grab some food to take home and enjoy. Takeout can be purchased for lunch, dinner, or sashimi.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN