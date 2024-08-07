A Dreamtown Needs the Arts

Get your tickets now for the August 17 Monongalia Arts Center MAC Dreamhouse fundraiser.

Images Courtesy of Monongalia Arts Center

If you’ve enjoyed some of the workshops offered by the Monongalia Arts Center over the past year—or if you hope to in the future—you’ll want to join the MAC for its MAC Dreamhouse fundraiser on Saturday, August 17.

The MAC re-opened in 2023 after pandemic disruption and then a roof replacement on its stately 1914 post office building, and the organization has since been redefining itself. “We have been scaling up our programming and offering a greater diversity of classes over the past year—one-day workshops in a variety of mediums, session courses, and free and low-cost kids’ classes,” says MAC Programming Coordinator Aldona Bird. That includes dance and acting classes.

Last year’s event raised a significant portion of the programming and operations budget, Bird says. The organizers hope to raise more still this year in support of a goal of eventually being open six days a week.

The theme for the Dreamhouse fundraiser is, of course, Barbie. The evening will feature a buffet of hefty bites by Madeleine Marie’s, local wine and beer, a silent art auction, and live music by Grace Campbell and Friends. Demonstrations and hands-on activities by MAC art teachers Shalya Marsh and Yumiko Wilson will preview just a few of the classes on the fall schedule.

Both the downstairs and upstairs galleries will be open, and attendees will learn about the vision of sister nonprofit The Historic Post Office Building, Inc. for coming renovations, all in a festive indoor–outdoor set-up. “We’re going to turn our back parking lot into a biergarten atmosphere, with tables and string lights,” Bird says. “We did that last year and it was really lovely.” Some community actors will roam the event as Barbie and Ken, offering live entertainment through the evening.

The MAC Dreamhouse fundraiser takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. at 107 High Street downtown. Tickets are $70 per person, and on-site child care with snacks and art projects is available for $45 per child. A limited number of tickets may be sold at the door, but buying your ticket by Tuesday, August 13, will give the organizers the most accurate head count for catering.

